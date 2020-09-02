Interface, Inc. (TILE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Interface, Inc. (TILE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TILE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -84.62% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.32, the dividend yield is .55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TILE was $7.32, representing a -58.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.68 and a 44.66% increase over the 52 week low of $5.06.

TILE is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK). TILE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.94. Zacks Investment Research reports TILE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -28.3%, compared to an industry average of -7.7%.

