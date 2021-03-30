Interface, Inc. (TILE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Interface, Inc. (TILE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TILE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TILE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TILE was $12.09, representing a -15.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.35 and a 105.79% increase over the 52 week low of $5.88.

TILE is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK). TILE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.24. Zacks Investment Research reports TILE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -31.74%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TILE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.