Interface Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Interface Inc. (TILE) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $5.91 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $26.21 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.5 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.0% to $278.64 million from $348.35 million last year.

Interface Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $16.5 Mln. vs. $27.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.28 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q3): $278.64 Mln vs. $348.35 Mln last year.

