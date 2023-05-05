Interface Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Interface Inc. (TILE):

Earnings: -$0.71 million in Q1 vs. $13.29 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q1 vs. $0.22 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.0 million or $0.07 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.11 per share Revenue: $295.79 million in Q1 vs. $288.00 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $325 - $345 Mln

