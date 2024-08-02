Interface Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Interface Inc. (TILE) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $22.558 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $15.797 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.6 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $346.635 million from $329.582 million last year.

Interface Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $330 to $340 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.30 to $1.32 Bln

