Interface Inc. Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Interface Inc. (IFSIA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $24.389 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $21.766 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.9 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $349.393 million from $335.010 million last year.

