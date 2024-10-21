Interface Implements Tax Equalization for Key Executive

Interface ( (TILE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Interface, Inc. has implemented a tax equalization agreement for Nigel Stansfield, their Chief Innovation & Sustainability Officer, to balance the tax obligations arising from his frequent travel between the UK and the US. This arrangement ensures that Stansfield’s after-tax compensation remains equivalent to what it would be if he were only subject to UK tax requirements, minimizing disruptions to his payroll cycle while complying with tax laws.

