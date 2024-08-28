Interface Enhances Product Line With New Carpet Tile Styles

Interface, Inc. TILE introduced two new carpet tile styles, Knitstitch and Breakout. These tiles feature classic woven and geometric grid patterns. Designed for large commercial spaces, the latest offerings enhance Interface's flooring collection with innovative design and manufacturing at a competitive price.



TILE continues to address the needs of productive spaces with its new carpet tile styles. These options add depth and movement to commercial environments, aligning with current design trends and practical functionality. These styles integrate seamlessly with Interface’s extensive product range, including luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), nora rubber flooring and FLOR area rugs, creating a cohesive flooring solution.



Interface’s commitment to sustainability is evident through innovations across its products, factories and supply chain. Knitstitch and Breakout reflect TILE’s dedication to maintaining a low carbon footprint while offering responsible and affordable options for today’s interiors.



TILE’s shares dropped 2.3% during the trading session but rose 2% in the after-hours trading session on Aug. 27, 2024.

Product Development: A Key Catalyst for TILE

Interface focuses on strategies that will help it drive growth and gain market share. The primary strategies that the company follows include new product development and the achievement of its sustainability goals through low-carbon product offerings.



In June, TILE introduced its new global collections for carpet tiles and LVT. The Etched & Threaded carpet tiles and Earthen Forms LVT collections showcase innovative designs that align with the company's dedication to purpose-driven flooring solutions.



In May, Interface unveiled its Summer Collection under the FLOR brand. This new collection features bold patterns and soothing neutrals designed to highlight individual design styles. It includes innovative carpet tiles with unique prints, curved edges and soft colors.



Apart from new product development, Interface also focuses on maintaining its sustainability commitment by offering low-carbon flooring products. It manufactures products with the lowest carbon footprint and recycled materials. This approach is appreciated globally as this helps its customers to achieve their sustainability goals.



In April, Interface introduced several new flooring collections for commercial interiors. The company continued to expand its product portfolio, along with offering the lowest carbon footprint carpet tile products in the industry.



Shares of this global flooring solutions company have surged 81% in the past year compared with the Zacks Textile - Home Furnishing industry’s 53.2% growth. TILE is benefiting from its One Interface strategy, a multi-year initiative designed to enhance the operating model by integrating global functions to support local sales teams. It focuses on expanding margins through global supply chain management and increased productivity while also accelerating the launch of new products and designs to drive incremental growth.

