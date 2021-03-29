Interface About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/31/21, Interface Inc. (Symbol: TILE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.01, payable on 4/16/21. As a percentage of TILE's recent stock price of $12.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TILE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.32% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TILE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TILE's low point in its 52 week range is $5.875 per share, with $14.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.65.

In Monday trading, Interface Inc. shares are currently off about 1% on the day.

