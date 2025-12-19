Interested in SoFi Technologies? Mark Your Calendar for Jan. 26.

Key Points

SoFi is on track to report earnings per share for Q4 that exceed Wall Street estimates once again.

Investors will be encouraged by meaningful customer additions and revenue and profit growth.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) has been one of the hottest investments recently. Shares are up 70% in 2025 (as of Dec. 16). And they have climbed 465% in the past three years.

The fintech stock is taking a breather, as it's 18% below its peak. If you're interested in SoFi, then mark your calendar for Jan. 26.

SoFi's financial results will be revealed

That's the date that SoFi is expected to report its fourth-quarter 2025 financial results, which includes the last three months of this calendar year. Investors can get valuable insights into how the business is performing. Management also conducts an earnings call to discuss important developments from the quarter and to provide guidance.

SoFi's reported earnings per share have exceeded Wall Street consensus estimates in 13 straight quarters, which might indicate that leadership typically gives a conservative outlook.

Look for growth to continue

SoFi has been performing exceptionally well. When the Q4 numbers come out, investors will want to look at customer additions to make sure the company's products and services continue to resonate with users. Sales growth should also be noted, with robust loan originations and fee revenue.

SoFi is now making consistent profits. And its bottom line has expanded at a rapid pace. It will be very encouraging to see net income rise significantly in the fourth quarter on a year-over-year basis, showcasing a scalable business model.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

