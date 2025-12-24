Interested in D-Wave Quantum? Mark Your Calendars for January 27.

Key Points

Quantum computing company D-Wave recently announced its Qubits 2026 conference for Jan. 27 and 28, 2026.

The conference will have valuable information for investors on D-Wave's technological advancements and potential commercial applications.

Quantum computing has the potential to be one of the next major tech advancements, which has driven increased investor interest in quantum computing stocks.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) has benefited from that, as it's up 219% in 2025 (as of Dec. 19). If you're considering picking up some shares, or if you're already a shareholder, there's an important date coming up next month.

Why Jan. 27 is a key date for D-Wave

D-Wave is holding its annual Qubits quantum computing user conference on Jan. 27 and 28, 2026. The conference will feature talks from quantum computing scientists and the company's executives. It's also when D-Wave will share its technology development roadmap and how its quantum computers are delivering a measurable impact today.

Conferences like these are worth monitoring for investors in tech stocks. The Qubits conference, in particular, is a valuable source of information because the quantum computing industry is still in the early stages, and the commercial applications of this technology are a work in progress.

For that reason, pure-play quantum computing companies like D-Wave aren't making much money yet. D-Wave reported $3.7 million in revenue in Q3 2025. That's very little for a company currently worth $9 billion.

Considering D-Wave's valuation (it's currently trading at 323 times trailing sales), it's a risky investment that may only pay off if it can significantly grow its revenue. Qubits 2026 is an opportunity to gauge how likely that is by learning about its recent technological advances and the potential real-world use cases for its quantum systems. Those interested in D-Wave should make sure to follow the conference.

Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.