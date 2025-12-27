Interested in Applied Digital? Mark Your Calendars for Jan. 7.

Key Points

Applied Digital plans to release its fiscal 2026 second-quarter report on Jan. 7.

Revenue, net income, and cash flow are important numbers to watch.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) fills a key role in the growth of artificial intelligence (AI), designing and operating data centers that meet the substantial computing demands of AI technology.

The company's share price has risen by 263% so far in 2025 as of Dec. 22. And in just a few weeks, investors will get an idea of whether Applied Digital can keep the momentum going in 2026.

Get to know Applied Digital

Applied Digital recently announced that it will release its earnings report for the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year (ended Nov. 30, 2025) on Jan. 7. The conference call with analysts is set for 5 p.m. ET. There are a few metrics that investors will want to look at.

First, the top line. Applied Digital has seen significant revenue growth, earning $64.2 million in Q1 of its 2026 fiscal year, an 84% year-over-year increase. Analyst earnings projections for Q2 average $82 million. If Applied Digital can exceed expectations, it would be an indicator that the AI infrastructure company is continuing to land new deals.

Applied Digital burns through quite a bit of cash, with $26.2 million in net losses in Q1 and negative $82 million in cash flow. Ideally, these numbers will start moving toward positive territory and demonstrate that the company is on its way to profitability.

You shouldn't put too much weight into a single earnings report. However, when you're a shareholder in a company or interested in investing in it, monitoring earnings reports is a good way to gauge its performance. If you're interested in Applied Digital, you can learn about its latest results on Jan. 7.

Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

