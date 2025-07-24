Interest Rate Decision to Come Amid Earnings Wave

July closes out last week with plenty of jobs data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. Investors will have plenty of other economic indicators to unpack, including the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index.

Earnings season carries on, with reports from Amazon.com (AMZN), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), AstraZeneca (AZN), Biogen (BIIB), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Chevron (CVX), Coinbase Global (COIN), Etsy (ETSY), Ford Motor (F), Merck (MRK), Meta Platforms (META), MicroStrategy (MSTR), Microsoft (MSFT), PayPal (PYPL), Procter & Gamble (PG), Qualcomm (QCOM), Roku (ROKU), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), Starbucks (SBUX), Spotify Technologies (SPOT), UnitedHealth (UNH), and Visa (V).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There is no relevant economic data slated for release on Monday, July 28.

Advanced U.S. trade in balance goods, retail inventories, and wholesale inventories are due out on Tuesday, July 29. Investors will also be eyeing the S&P Case-Shiller home price index, consumer confidence data, and job openings.

Wednesday, July 30 brings the ADP employment report, gross domestic product (GDP) data, and pending home sales. The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) interest rate decision is on tap as well, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell to follow up with a press conference.

Weekly jobless claims data is set for Thursday, July 31, alongside personal income and spending data. Traders will be expecting the PCE and core PCE indexes, too, in addition to the Chicago Business Barometer.

The week ends with a slew of jobs data, including the July U.S. employment report, an unemployment rate update, and U.S. hourly wages on

. The S&P final U.S. manufacturing PMI, Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing data, and a construction spending update will also be on Wall Street's radar. Capping off the day is a final consumer sentiment reading and auto sales data.

