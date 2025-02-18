InterDigital Showcases Cutting-Edge Innovations at Mobile World Congress 2025

InterDigital showcases innovations in wireless, video, and AI at Mobile World Congress, enhancing network capabilities and media experiences.

Quiver AI Summary

InterDigital, Inc. will showcase its advancements in wireless, video, and AI technology at Mobile World Congress 2025, emphasizing the integration of these technologies to enhance communication and media experiences. Located at Hall 5 Stand 5C51, the company will present innovative solutions that leverage AI for energy efficiency in smartphones, immersive video for XR sports experiences, and integrated sensing for 6G networks. Highlights include a demo on Pixel Value Reduction for smartphones, demonstrations of ISAC technology for autonomous robots, and a presentation on split squeeze computing for AI applications. InterDigital aims to demonstrate how its innovations will empower diverse content and services over wireless networks, marking the future of communication and multimedia.

Potential Positives

InterDigital will showcase innovations at Mobile World Congress 2025, positioning itself as a leader in wireless, video, and AI technologies.

The company's focus on 6G potential highlights its commitment to pioneering advanced communication solutions integrating AI and sensing data.

Demos at the event include energy-saving technologies that apply AI to reduce smartphone energy consumption while maintaining video quality.

InterDigital's collaboration on immersive video standards and solutions enhances its reputation as an influential contributor to the future of media experiences.

Potential Negatives

Absence of specific financial performance data or projections, which may lead to investor concerns regarding the company's current economic health and future profitability.

No mention of how the showcased innovations are expected to impact market share or competitive positioning, raising questions about the tangible benefits of the developments.

The reliance on upcoming technologies like 6G and AI may highlight the company's dependency on unproven markets, potentially indicating higher risks associated with these innovations.

FAQ

What will InterDigital showcase at Mobile World Congress 2025?

InterDigital will showcase innovations in wireless, video, and AI, including immersive video experiences and energy-saving technologies.

Where can I find InterDigital at MWC 2025?

You can visit InterDigital at Hall 5 Stand 5C51 during Mobile World Congress 2025.

How does InterDigital enhance immersive video experiences?

InterDigital enhances immersive video through cutting-edge technology for sports, including 2D HDR quality and haptic feedback.

What is Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC)?

ISAC is a key 6G technology that integrates sensing data with communication to improve network service and enable autonomous navigation.

What innovations are related to AI at MWC 2025?

InterDigital will showcase AI-enabled energy savings, dynamic sensing solutions, and split squeeze computing to optimize AI applications.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IDCC Insider Trading Activity

$IDCC insiders have traded $IDCC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAWRENCE LIREN CHEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,782 shares for an estimated $2,264,904 .

. RAJESH PANKAJ (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $721,532 .

. JOHN A KRITZMACHER sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $346,800

DEREK K ABERLE sold 769 shares for an estimated $103,745

JOSHUA D. SCHMIDT (CLO & Corp Secretary) sold 140 shares for an estimated $25,506

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IDCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $IDCC stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital innovation in wireless, video, and AI plays an important role in empowering new network capabilities and diverse video experiences. At Mobile World Congress 2025, InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, will showcase innovations and collaborations that are enhancing and improving the ways we communicate and consume media.





Located at



Hall 5 Stand 5C51



, InterDigital will showcase cutting-edge research and industry collaborations, placing a spotlight on the 6G potential for the integration of sensing data and AI with wireless communications, future-looking immersive video experiences and solutions to mitigate energy consumption across devices, and tangible applications of AI to enhance and improve the diversity of content and services delivered over wireless.





“We are proud to return to MWC to showcase the innovation and expertise of our engineers and begin to imagine the exciting experiences and opportunities our innovations will empower,” said InterDigital CTO Rajesh Pankaj. “In this stage of technology evolution, as we leverage the efficiencies of AI and innovate solutions to support the growth and diversity of media delivered over wireless networks, InterDigital is at the forefront of innovation that is both enhancing our communications and unlocking new wireless services and capabilities.”







InterDigital Innovation: Empowering Network Evolution and Media over Wireless









Future of Immersive Sports Entertainment









Spotlighting InterDigital innovation supporting the delivery of immersive video for XR spatial experiences, particularly for immersive sports, this demo will showcase the best 2D HDR video quality for live events, the delivery of haptic feedback to enhance immersive content, and advancements in the delivery of volumetric video to support deeper engagement with the content. InterDigital is a long-time contributor to MPEG Immersive Standards and collaborates with industry partners like Philips on HDR and V3C codecs and with Interhaptics on haptic standard development.













Smartphone Energy Savings with AI-enabled PVR









The growth in smart phone energy consumption is shaped by a surge in devices with larger and brighter screens, higher battery capacity, and increased storage, primarily driven by consumer preferences. This demo applies AI expertise to InterDigital’s Pixel Value Reduction (PVR) solution, traditionally applied to televisions, to save energy on a smart phone, without altering the quality of the video experience.













Integrated Sensing and Communication









Leveraging InterDigital’s expertise in Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC), a key 6G building block, this demo will show how ISAC-enabled 6G networks, supported by AI, can empower an autonomous robot’s seamless navigation through a smart factory environment, avoiding collisions with objects in its path. ISAC leverages sensing data from base stations and user devices to detect a wide range of factors to deliver optimal service.













Dynamic AI-Enabled Sensing









A critical feature of 6G is the integration and use of AI everywhere in the network to manage, predict, and solve a wide variety of problems. This demo, presented in collaboration with Keysight, will showcase a sensing solution that leverages existing 3GPP signals to reveal how AI enhances sensing accuracy and functionality while adapting to dynamic environments. The combination of AI and sensing will unlock a broad range of new use cases for the upcoming 6G era.













Split Squeeze Computing for AI









As a growing number of AI applications involve sensors that generate real-time data intended to be consumed by AI programs, they must balance conflicting metrics like latency, bandwidth, power demands, accuracy, and scalability to achieve optimal performance. InterDigital will showcase split squeeze computing, an innovative technique that partitions the AI/ML model into two distinct components that run concurrently on the local device and the remote server to better balance the AI needs. This approach can optimize AI applications deployed at scale, balancing acceptable latency with reasonable power consumption for a variety of devices that leverage AI.











Elsewhere at MWC, InterDigital will lead a stage presentation to further amplify the impact of our research and innovation.







On the



Turing Stage in Hall 6



, InterDigital’s Valérie Allié, Media Services Senior Director, will deliver a presentation as part of the



Moonshot Minds



session on Thursday, March 6



th



at 11:15. Learn more



here



.













You can visit InterDigital at Mobile World Congress Barcelona at Hall 5 Booth 5C51.



Register to attend Mobile World Congress



here



.







About InterDigital





®







InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.





InterDigital® is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.





For more information, visit:



www.interdigital.com



.







InterDigital Contact:







Roya Stephens





Email:



roya.stephens@interdigital.comroy







+1 (202) 349-1714



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.