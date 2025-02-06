InterDigital, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

InterDigital announces a quarterly cash dividend increase from $0.45 to $0.60 per share, effective Q2 2025.

InterDigital, Inc. announced a significant increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $0.45 to $0.60 per share, effective from the second quarter of 2025. The first payment at this new rate will be made on April 23, 2025, to shareholders of record by April 9, 2025. InterDigital focuses on research and development in mobile, video, and AI technologies, providing foundational innovations for various communications and entertainment products. The company holds a strong position in wireless technology and video processing, licensing its advancements globally to a range of industries including consumer electronics and cloud services. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is publicly traded on Nasdaq.

Potential Positives

InterDigital has announced a significant increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $0.45 to $0.60 per share, which reflects the company’s financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The increased dividend is a positive signal to investors, indicating strong confidence in the company's future performance and growth prospects.

This dividend increase is set to take effect starting in the second quarter of 2025, providing shareholders with a timely boost in returns.

Potential Negatives

The increase in the quarterly cash dividend may indicate the company has limited opportunities for reinvestment into growth initiatives, suggesting potential stagnation in innovation or market expansion.

The relatively small increase from $0.45 to $0.60 per share could be perceived as a signal that the company is not performing exceptionally well financially, raising concerns among investors about future growth prospects.

As the company increases dividends, it may lead to a reduction in cash available for R&D investments, which could impact its competitive position in the rapidly evolving technology sector.

FAQ

What is the new quarterly cash dividend amount for InterDigital?

InterDigital has increased its quarterly cash dividend from $0.45 to $0.60 per share.

When will the new dividend take effect?

The new dividend amount will take effect with the dividend paid in the second quarter of 2025.

When is the dividend payment date for shareholders?

The dividend payment date is set for April 23, 2025, for shareholders of record on April 9, 2025.

What type of technologies does InterDigital focus on?

InterDigital focuses on wireless, video, artificial intelligence, and related technologies for connected experiences.

How long has InterDigital been in operation?

InterDigital was founded in 1972 and is a leader in mobile and video technology research and development.

$IDCC Insider Trading Activity

$IDCC insiders have traded $IDCC stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAWRENCE LIREN CHEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,782 shares for an estimated $2,264,904 .

. RAJESH PANKAJ (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $592,032 .

. DEREK K ABERLE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,774 shares for an estimated $373,221 .

. JOHN A KRITZMACHER sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $346,800

JOSHUA D. SCHMIDT (CLO & Corp Secretary) sold 140 shares for an estimated $25,506

$IDCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $IDCC stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend from $0.45 to $0.60 per share.





The increase in the regular quarterly dividend will take effect beginning with the dividend paid in second quarter 2025. The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share on its common stock, payable on April 23, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2025.







InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.





