Is InterDigital (IDCC) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has InterDigital (IDCC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

InterDigital is one of 605 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. InterDigital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDCC's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, IDCC has returned 39.5% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 12.2%. As we can see, InterDigital is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Corning (GLW). The stock is up 34.6% year-to-date.

In Corning's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, InterDigital belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.7% so far this year, meaning that IDCC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Corning belongs to the Communication - Components industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #162. The industry has moved +24.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to InterDigital and Corning as they could maintain their solid performance.

