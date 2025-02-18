InterDigital and Keysight Technologies Showcase AI-Enabled Sensing Solutions at Mobile World Congress 2025

InterDigital and Keysight to showcase AI-enabled sensing at MWC 2025, enhancing wireless network capabilities and environmental awareness.

InterDigital, Inc. and Keysight Technologies will showcase their dynamic AI-enabled sensing capabilities at Mobile World Congress 2025. Their demonstration, located at InterDigital's booth (Hall 5C51), will highlight how AI can enhance the accuracy of sensing solutions that utilize existing 3GPP signals. This technology aims to empower wireless networks to detect environmental changes and human activities, facilitating use cases such as immersive experiences, smart home security, eHealth monitoring, and autonomous vehicles. The collaboration features innovations developed through EU-funded projects CENTRIC and 6G-SANDBOX, underscoring the potential of AI integration in shaping the future of wireless communications and the development of smarter networks.

Full Release



WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video, and AI technology research and development company and



Keysight Technologies



today announced that they will demonstrate dynamic AI-enabled sensing capabilities at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. Presented at InterDigital’s booth, Hall 5C51, the partners will implement a sensing solution that leverages existing 3GPP signals to demonstrate how AI enhances sensing accuracy while adapting to dynamic environments to deliver more robust services and experiences.





Anticipated hallmark technologies of 6G are the integration of sensing and communication (ISAC) and use of AI everywhere in the network to manage, predict, and solve a wide variety of problems. AI-enabled wireless sensing uses wireless signals to detect environmental changes, objects, or human activities. The combination of AI and sensing will empower wireless networks to better understand their surroundings and unlock a broad range of use cases, like immersive experiences, intruder detection for smart homes, eHealth monitoring, autonomous vehicles in connected environments, and more.





InterDigital and Keysight’s joint demo will showcase how AI-enabled sensing can empower robust sensing with high accuracy, even in dynamic or cluttered environments, to enable real-time, non-intrusive monitoring and seamless integration of the sensing data into diverse applications. Using a radio frequency (RF) digital twin and leveraging signals compliant with existing 3GPP standards, the demo will show how the integration of AI enables the network to accurately track human presence and movement by analyzing variations in channel state information (CSI).





"We are glad to continue our partnership with Keysight and bolster our efforts to create and validate robust AI solutions for wireless networks,” said Milind Kulkarni, Head of Wireless Labs at InterDigital. “Our collaboration spotlights the potential for 6G and the ways wireless evolution will make networks smarter and more aware of their environments to deliver even more robust services and use cases.”





“As we enter a new era of connectivity, the integration of AI in wireless communications is poised to transform the industry,” said Michael Dieudonné, R&D manager, 6G and Next Generation Technology at Keysight. “Our strategic collaboration with InterDigital started in the SNS JU project CENTRIC supported by 6G-SANDBOX and enables us to push the limits of innovation with AI and wireless technologies' convergence, paving the way for innovative applications and smarter networks.”





This demonstration includes technology developed by Keysight as part of



CENTRIC



and



6G-SANDBOX



, projects that have received funding from the Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking (SNS JU) under the European Union's Horizon Europe research and innovation program under Grant Agreement No 101096379 and 101096328 respectively.





To experience this demo at Mobile World Congress, please visit InterDigital’s booth at Hall5C51.







InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.





For more information, visit:



www.interdigital.com



.







Roya Stephens





Roya.Stephens@InterDigital.com







Telephone: +1 (202) 349-1714



