Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 9.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $38.3 in the previous session. Intercorp Financial Services has gained 28.9% since the start of the year compared to the 7.8% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 2.7% return for the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 8, 2025, Intercorp Financial Services reported EPS of $1.06 versus consensus estimate of $0.89.

Valuation Metrics

Intercorp Financial Services may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Intercorp Financial Services has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 8.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 11.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 9.5X versus its peer group's average of 11.3X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Intercorp Financial Services an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Intercorp Financial Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Intercorp Financial Services fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Intercorp Financial Services shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does IFS Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of IFS have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY). PGY has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. beat our consensus estimate by 72.50%, and for the current fiscal year, PGY is expected to post earnings of $2.45 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. have gained 30.1% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 8.75X and a P/CF of 46.31X.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry may rank in the bottom 57% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for IFS and PGY, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

