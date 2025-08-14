Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 5.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $40.25 in the previous session. Intercorp Financial Services has gained 32.5% since the start of the year compared to the 11.2% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 5.1% return for the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 11, 2025, Intercorp Financial Services reported EPS of $1.41 versus consensus estimate of $1.07.

Valuation Metrics

Though Intercorp Financial Services has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Intercorp Financial Services? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Intercorp Financial Services has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 8.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 11.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 9.7X versus its peer group's average of 11.1X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.36. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Intercorp Financial Services an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Intercorp Financial Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Intercorp Financial Services passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Intercorp Financial Services shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does IFS Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of IFS have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is PJT Partners Inc. (PJT). PJT has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. PJT Partners Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 13.24%, and for the current fiscal year, PJT is expected to post earnings of $6.25 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. have gained 1.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 29.82X and a P/CF of 17.68X.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is in the top 20% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for IFS and PJT, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

