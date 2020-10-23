InterContinental Hotels Q3 RevPAR Down 53.4% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - InterContinental Hotels Group Plc (IHG.L, IHG) reported that its third quarter Group RevPAR declined 53.4%. For the year-to-date period, Group RevPAR was down 52.3%.

Keith Barr, CEO, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, said: "Trading improved in the third quarter, although progress continues to vary by region. RevPAR declined 53%, compared to a 75% decline in the prior quarter, while occupancy was 44%, up from 25% in the second quarter."

Total available liquidity at end of September increased to $2.1 billion. After issuance of new bonds and partial repayment of 2022 bonds in early October, on a pro forma basis, liquidity increased further to $2.9 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.