InterContinental Hotels Group Gains 7%

(RTTNews) - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported an increase in full-year profit, supported by an 18.8 percent increase in revenues. The company is said to be planning to buy back up to $1 billion in shares.

Currently, shares are at $105.26, up 7.68 percent from the previous close of $97.76 on a volume of 217,576.

