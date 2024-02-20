News & Insights

Markets
IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group Gains 7%

February 20, 2024 — 10:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported an increase in full-year profit, supported by an 18.8 percent increase in revenues. The company is said to be planning to buy back up to $1 billion in shares.

Currently, shares are at $105.26, up 7.68 percent from the previous close of $97.76 on a volume of 217,576.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IHG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.