Intercontinental Exchange Stock Rises 3% Over Strong Earnings In Q4

(RTTNews) - Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) are moving up about 3 percent on Thursday morning trading after the announcement of fourth-quarter financial results, which saw an increase in earnings to $851 million, or $1.49 per share, compared with $698 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

The company's stock is currently trading at $171.03, up 3.74 percent or $6.16, over the previous close of $164.83 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $143.17 and $189.35 in the past one year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $3.142 billion from $3.030 billion last year.

