Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $851 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $632 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 billion or $1.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.8% to $3.26 billion from $2.89 billion last year.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $851 Mln. vs. $632 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.48 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $3.26 Bln vs. $2.89 Bln last year.

