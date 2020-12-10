Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Joins Netrix for Hosting Services

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE collaborated with Netrix to introduce its premium hosting services and its managed services offering.



This new offering complements Intercontinental Exchange’s global data center and furnishes customers with an end-to-end premium hosting solution, which includes ultra-low-latency market access and managed infrastructure. It also offers access to more than 150 capital market venues and more than 750 native market data feeds.



Since 1989, Netrix, an established systems integrator, has helped clients operate their businesses more efficiently and effectively by improving business performance and profitability. It specializes in network infrastructure, software development and managed services. It assists its clients with integrated packages of custom solutions that simplify technology sourcing and accelerate deployment.



Netrix is a leading provider of managed services, cloud, collaboration and security solutions. It designs, implements and supports mission-critical technology platforms. Netrix is consistently ranked in the CRN VAR500, detailing the country’s top system integrators.



Intercontinental Exchange’s premium hosting solution provides trading participants with ultra-low-latency access to the local markets for both multi-cast data and order flow. To complement this suite of hosting and connectivity services, the security exchange provides managed services to procure, monitor and manage hardware hosted in one of the ICE hosting locations. It also offers timing services as part of its hosting offering in select locations, which enable customers to accurately monitor market activity and timestamp their order flow.



With growth of ICE derivative markets and NYSE equity markets, the security exchange has strengthened data services to meet the demand for more data solutions. To build on exchange data and connectivity businesses, it acquired multiple assets in the past several years, including Interactive Data, SPSE.



Its recent acquisitions, and new product and service offerings have enabled it to grow, using a balanced approach, which is backed by increased demand for portfolio management and analytics, exchange data, real-time and historical trading data, pricing, reference, and valuation data.



Therefore, this new partnership with Netrix will enhance the Desktop and Connectivity services of Intercontinental Exchange within its Data and Listings segment and add to its revenue growth. Its desktop and connectivity revenues increased 5% for the nine months of 2020, owing to growth in connectivity services, including the ICE Global Network, coupled with stronger desktop revenues.



By bringing together a wide range of data and analytics as well as delivery mechanisms through the Desktops and Connectivity business, Intercontinental Exchange offers customers a comprehensive and flexible solution to address the need for more transparency, efficiency and information across their respective workflows.



