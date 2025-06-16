Markets
ICE

Intercontinental Exchange To Dual-List On NYSE Texas Starting June 17, 2025

June 16, 2025 — 11:53 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), parent of the New York Stock Exchange, announced it will dual-list on the NYSE Texas from June 17, 2025.

The move supports Texas's growing pro-business environment and follows the recent launch of NYSE Texas, the first securities exchange operating in the state.

ICE Chair and CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher highlighted the company's commitment to capital markets innovation and welcomed the opportunity to join the NYSE Texas community. ICE will continue to maintain its primary listing on the NYSE.

ICE is currently trading at $180.1 or 0.93% higher on the NYSE.

RTTNews
