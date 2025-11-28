Intercap Equity To Acquire Stake In Docebo For Approx. $68.1 Mln

(RTTNews) - Merchant bank Intercap Equity Inc. has entered into an agreement with WPGG 14 Investment Ltd. IV to acquire about 3.6 million common shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO), a Canadian educational technology company, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $68.1 million.

Upon closing of the transaction, expected to occur on or about February 27, 2026, the company and its CEO Jason Chapnik will own approximately 56.78 percent of the outstanding common shares of Docebo.

The purchased shares will be held for investment purposes, the company added.

Docebo's stock closed at C$29.26, up 0.17 percent on the Toronto Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.