Interactive Strength announces 1-for-100 reverse stock split

November 07, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

nteractive Strength will conduct a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-100. The reverse stock split will become effective on November 11, 2024, and the Company’s common stock will begin trading on a post-split basis at the market open on November 11, 2024, under the Company’s existing trading symbol “TRNR“, with the new CUSIP number, 45840Y302. The reverse stock split is part of the Company’s plan to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share required to maintain continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, among other benefits. The reverse stock split range was approved by the Company’s stockholders at the Company’s Special Meeting of Stockholders held on August 30, 2024, at the discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors. The final ratio was approved by the Company’s Board on October 31, 2024.

