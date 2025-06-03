Interactive Brokers Reports Y/Y Increase in May Client DARTs

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR has released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for May 2025. The segment deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. The company reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) from a year ago.

IBKR’s May Performance Breakdown

Total client DARTs in May were 3,384,000, representing a 43% increase from May 2024 but an 11% decline from April 2025. On an annualized basis, cleared average DARTs per customer account were 196 for May 2025. The metric increased 5% on a year-over-year basis but declined 14% from April 2025.



IBKR’s total customer accounts grew 32% year over year and 2% from the previous month to 3.79 million in May 2025. Net new accounts were 74,800, up 31% year over year but down 21% sequentially.



Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 128.3 million in May, up 23% year over year but down 7% from the previous month. Futures contracts increased 12% year over year but declined 26% from the previous month to 19.8 million.



At the end of May, client equity was $628.2 billion, which grew 29% year over year and 7% sequentially. IBKR recorded client credits balance of $134.7 billion, up 26% from May 2024 and 1% from April 2025. The company's customer margin loan balance of $61.2 billion increased 15% from the year-ago month and 5% from last month.

IBKR’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers have risen 12% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 3.5% growth.



Currently, IBKR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Two other brokerage firms, Charles Schwab SCHW and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA, will announce their monthly performances in the upcoming days.



SCHW shares have risen 8.1% in the past six months, whereas LPLA shares have rallied 17.3%.

