Interactive Brokers Reports Y/Y Increase in March Client DARTs

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR has released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for March 2025. The segment deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. It reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) from a year ago.

IBKR’s March Performance Breakdown

Total client DARTs in March were 3,471,000, representing a 43.9% increase from March 2024 but a 4% decline from February 2025. On an annualized basis, cleared average DARTs per customer account were 211 for March 2025. The metric increased 6% on a year-over-year basis but declined 6.2% from February 2025.



IBKR’s total customer accounts rose 31.7% year over year and 2.1% from the last month to 3.62 million in March. Net new accounts were 74,400, up 26.7% year over year but down 20% sequentially.



Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 133.7 million in March, up 35.7% year over year and 11% sequentially. Future contracts surged 36.1% year over year and 22.5% from the prior month to 23.4 million.



At the end of March, client equity was $573.5 billion, which grew 23.1% year over year but decreased 2.4% sequentially. IBKR recorded client credit balances of $125.2 billion, up 19.4% from March 2024 and 1.1% from the February 2025 level. The company's customer margin loan balance of $63.7 billion increased 34.4% from the year-ago month and rose marginally from the last month.

IBKR’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers have soared 57% in the past year, significantly outperforming the industry’s 22.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, IBKR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Two other brokerage firms, Charles Schwab SCHW and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA, will announce their monthly performances in the upcoming days. SCHW shares have risen 21.4% in the past six months. The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



LPLA shares have risen 39.2% in the past six months. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.