Interactive Brokers Reports Y/Y Increase in February Client DARTs

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR has released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for February 2025. The segment deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. It reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) from a year ago.

IBKR’s February Performance Breakdown

Total client DARTs in February were 3,267,000, which increased 48.1% from February 2024 and 4.1% from January 2025. On an annualized basis, the cleared average DARTs per customer account were 225 for February 2025. The metric increased 9.2% on a year-over-year basis and roughly 1% from January 2025.



IBKR’s total customer accounts rose 31.8% year over year and 2.7% from the last month to 3.54 million in February. Net new accounts were 93,000, surging 50.2% year over year but declining 16.4% sequentially.



Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 120.5 million in February, up 21.8% year over year and 4.1% sequentially. Future contracts increased 10.6% year over year to 19.1 million and 1.5% from the prior month.



At the end of February, client equity was $587.8 billion, which grew 31.1% year over year but decreased marginally sequentially. IBKR recorded client credit balances of $123.8 billion, up 20.3% from February 2024 and 2.8% from the January 2025 level. The company's customer margin loan balance of $63.3 billion increased 33.5% from the year-ago month but declined 2.5% from the last month.

IBKR’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers soared 81.5%, significantly outperforming the industry’s 40.9% growth in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, IBKR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Two other brokerage firms, Charles Schwab SCHW and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA, will announce their monthly performances in the upcoming days.



At present, SCHW and LPLA both carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

