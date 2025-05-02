Interactive Brokers Reports Y/Y Increase in April Client DARTs

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR has released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for April 2025. The segment deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. The company reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) from a year ago.

IBKR’s April Performance Breakdown

Total client DARTs in April were 3,818,000, representing a 63.2% increase from April 2024 and a 10% rise from March 2025. On an annualized basis, cleared average DARTs per customer account were 227 for April 2025. The metric increased 20.7% on a year-over-year basis and rose 7.6% from March 2025.



IBKR’s total customer accounts grew 32.2% year over year and 2.6% from the last month to 3.71 million in April. Net new accounts were 95,100, up 56.7% year over year and 27.8% sequentially.



Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 137.8 million in April, up 30.4% year over year and 3% from the prior month. Future contracts surged 28.5% year over year and 13.8% from the prior month to 26.8 million.



At the end of April, client equity was $588.1 billion, which grew 28.5% year over year and increased 2.5% sequentially. IBKR recorded client credit balances of $132.8 billion, up 25.5% from April 2024 and 6.1% from the March 2025 level. The company's customer margin loan balance of $58.2 billion increased 14.8% from the year-ago month but declined 8.6% from the last month.

IBKR’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers have soared 45.1% in the past year, significantly outperforming the industry’s 20% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, IBKR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Two other brokerage firms, Charles Schwab SCHW and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA, will announce their monthly performances in the upcoming days.



SCHW shares have risen 14.9% in the past six months while LPLA shares have risen 18.3%.

