Interactive Brokers reports October DARTs 46% higher than prior year

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) reported its Electronic Brokerage monthly performance metrics for October. Brokerage highlights for the month included: 2.823 million Daily Average Revenue Trades, or DARTs, 46% higher than prior year and 7% higher than prior month; Ending client equity of $540.0B, 47% higher than prior year and about even with prior month; Ending client margin loan balances of $58.9B, 40% higher than prior year and 6% higher than prior month; Ending client credit balances of $117.6B, including $4.6B in insured bank deposit sweeps, 2% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month; 3.19M client accounts, 28% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month; 200 annualized average cleared DARTs per client account; Average commission per cleared Commissionable Order of $2.86 including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees.

