Interactive Brokers reports November DARTs 74% higher than prior year

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) reported its Electronic Brokerage monthly performance metrics for November, with highlights for the month that included: 3.306M Daily Average Revenue Trades, 74% higher than prior year and 17% higher than prior month; Ending client equity of $575.9B, 42% higher than prior year and 7% higher than prior month; Ending client margin loan balances of $60.2B, 43% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month; Ending client credit balances of $118.8B, including $4.7B in insured bank deposit sweeps, 17% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month; 3.253M client accounts, 29% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month; 227 annualized average cleared DARTs per client account; Average commission per cleared Commissionable Order of $2.70 including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees.

