Interactive Brokers' March Total Client DARTs Increase Y/Y

Interactive Brokers Group IBKR has released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for March 2026. The segment deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. It reported a rise in total client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) from a year ago.



Total client DARTs in March were 4,329,000, representing a 25% jump from March 2025 but a 1% decline from February 2026. On an annualized basis, cleared average DARTs per customer account were 199 for March 2026. The metric decreased 6% on a year-over-year basis and 2% from February 2026.



IBKR’s total customer accounts soared 31% year over year and 2% from the last month to 4.75 million in March. Net new accounts were 107,800, up 45% year over year and relatively stable sequentially.



Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 150.4 million in March, up both 12% year over year and sequentially. Future contracts surged 31% year over year and 41% from the prior month to 30.7 million.



At the end of March 2026, client equity was $789.4 billion, which grew 38% year over year but decreased 4% sequentially. IBKR recorded client credit balances of $168.8 billion, up 35% from March 2025 and 4% from the February 2026 level. The company's customer margin loan balance of $86 billion increased 35% from the year-ago month but fell 4% from the last month.

IBKR’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Interactive Brokers have soared 87.8% in the past year, significantly outperforming the industry’s 47% growth.



Currently, IBKR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Two of Interactive Brokers’ peers, Charles Schwab SCHW and Robinhood Markets HOOD, will announce their March monthly performance details along with their quarterly numbers.



Schwab is slated to announce first-quarter 2026 results on April 16, while Robinhood is scheduled to report first-quarter numbers on April 28.



At present, both SCHW and HOOD carry a Zacks Rank #3.

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The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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