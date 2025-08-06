Interactive Brokers Jumps 41.8% in 3 Months: How to Play the Stock?

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s IBKR shares have rallied 41.8% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s 20.3% growth and the S&P 500 Index’s 13.1% rise. Moreover, IBKR’s price performance has been better than that of its peers, Charles Schwab SCHW and Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW. The Schwab stock has gained 14.8%, whereas shares of Tradeweb Markets have declined 2.2% in the same time frame.

Does the Interactive Brokers stock have more upside left despite showing recent strength in share price? Let us try to find out.

What’s Aiding IBKR’s Performance?

Technological Excellence: Interactive Brokers’ technological superiority remains one of its strongest aspects. The company processes trades in stocks, digital assets, futures, options and forex on more than 150 exchanges across several countries and currencies.



IBKR’s compensation expense relative to net revenues (10.9% in the first half of 2025) remain below its industry peers due to its superior technology. Further, the company has been emphasizing developing proprietary software to automate broker-dealer functions, leading to a steady rise in revenues. Over the last five years (2019-2024), total net revenues witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%, with the momentum continuing in the first half of 2025.

Given the company’s solid Daily Average Revenue Trade (DART) numbers, along with a robust trading backdrop, its net revenues are expected to improve in the quarters ahead.



Global Expansion Through Product Diversification: Interactive Brokers has been undertaking several measures to enhance its global presence. In May 2025, it extended the trading hours for Forecast Contracts to nearly 24 hours a day. In April, it launched the prediction markets hub in Canada to capitalize on the rising demand for event contracts.



In November 2024, IBKR introduced Plan d’Epargne en Actions accounts to boost its offerings for its French clients. Also, the launch of IBKR GlobalTrader has enabled investors worldwide to trade stocks through mobile applications.



IBKR was one of the first brokers to introduce Overnight Trading on U.S. stocks and ETFs nearly 24 hours a day, five days a week. IBKR Lite has enabled investors to trade commission-free. Moreover, the launch of Impact Dashboard, an innovative sustainable investing tool, has made the company the first major brokerage firm to allow investors to easily align their portfolio with their values. IBKR also launched cryptocurrency trading via Paxos Trust Company, charging commissions that are lower than those of other crypto exchanges.



The introduction of IBKR Desktop, the next-generation desktop trading application for Windows and Mac, marks a new chapter for innovation.



Robust Liquidity Position: Interactive Brokers has been consistent with its dividend payments for a long time. In April 2024, the company hiked its quarterly dividend 150% to 25 cents per share, followed by a 28% hike in April 2025. Additionally, it announced a four-for-one forward split of its common stock to make shares more accessible to investors.



As of June 30, 2025, IBKR had cash and cash equivalents (including cash segregated for regulatory purposes) of $49.7 billion. Moreover, the company uses insignificant debt to finance its operations. Thus, given a solid liquidity position, IBKR’s capital distribution actions look sustainable.

What’s Hurting IBKR’s Growth

Elevated Expense Base: Interactive Brokers has been witnessing a steady increase in non-interest expenses over the past few years. Expenses witnessed a CAGR of 13.8% over the five years ended 2024, with the uptrend persisting in the first six months of 2025.

The increase has been mainly due to higher execution, clearing and distribution fees. As the company continues to invest in franchises, launch new products and services, and upgrade technology, overall costs are likely to remain elevated.



High Reliance on International Revenues: IBKR is a geographically diversified company with a presence across the globe. The company generates a large portion of its revenues (almost 37% of total net revenues) from overseas operations.



Several risks stemming from the regulatory and political environment, foreign exchange fluctuations and the performance of local economies may hurt its financials.

Final Thoughts on IBKR Stock

Interactive Brokers remains well-positioned for growth in the current volatile operating environment. While the company’s profitability is expected to be hampered because of elevated expenses, its strong technological capabilities and diversified product offerings enhance its global reach, thus supporting long-term growth.



Also, rapidly evolving trends will benefit the company’s revenues and expand its market share.



Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 and 2026 earnings has moved upward. The estimates reflect year-over-year growth rates of 9.7% and 6.7% for 2025 and 2026, respectively.

The upward earnings estimate revisions reflect that analysts are optimistic regarding IBKR’s earnings growth potential. Thus, it seems to be a wise idea to invest in the stock now.



At present, IBKR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

