Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Unveils Securities Lending Dashboard

Interactive Brokers IBKR has unveiled a new platform – Securities Lending Dashboard. It aims to provide clients with enhanced tools for assessing short-selling activity and making informed trading decisions.



This innovative platform offers sophisticated investors, including hedge funds, access to an extensive range of securities lending data, empowering them to evaluate investment opportunities more effectively. The Securities Lending Dashboard complements Interactive Brokers' existing Securities Loan Borrow (SLB) system, a self-service utility for identifying shortable stocks.



The platform, powered by Orbisa, offers clients a comprehensive view of securities lending data across North America, Europe and Asia. Available on the Trader Workstation platform's Fundamentals Explorer, this new feature equips investors with information critical to their trading strategies. By leveraging the Securities Lending Dashboard and the Securities Loan Borrow system, clients gain access to valuable metrics, such as quantity, number of lenders and indicative borrow rates based on IBKR’s client holdings.



One of the key benefits of the Securities Lending Dashboard is the ability to access an expanded data set and market intelligence. Interactive Brokers’ clients can now evaluate potential short-selling investment opportunities with greater ease and confidence. The platform offers insightful metrics, including utilization, borrower depth, lender depth and average duration, all of which assist investors in understanding the dynamics of the securities lending market.



Clients using the Securities Lending Dashboard can select two stocks and compare short-selling data across different date ranges, enabling them to make more informed investment decisions. Moreover, Interactive Brokers offers a Premium subscription with additional features, including the short interest indicator, on-loan quantity, on-loan value and days to cover. These data points provide invaluable insights into market sentiment and risk assessment, allowing investors to stay ahead of potential short squeezes.



With this launch, Interactive Brokers has again demonstrated its commitment to empowering investors through transparency and advanced tools.

The company remains at the forefront of providing cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving needs of sophisticated individual and institutional investors.



Over the years, the company has taken several measures to bolster its global presence. The launches of IBKR GlobalTrader, IBKR Lite and Impact Dashboard have strengthened its foothold and boosted market share.



Over the past year, shares of IBKR have jumped 59.5%, substantially outperforming the industry’s rally of 11.2%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Interactive Brokers carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In recent days, many finance firms like Northern Trust Corporation NTRS and Comerica CMA have launched new platforms aimed at better serving their customers.



Northern Trust unveiled A-Suite, a one-of-its-kind content hub for global asset owners and allocators. The platform will offer asset owners the latest insights, research and collaboration opportunities.



The platform will aid more than 1,800 global asset owner clients across corporations, not-for-profits, public funds, central banks, insurance companies, superannuation and sovereign wealth funds. By providing access to proprietary research and custom content, NTRS supports the increasingly sophisticated needs of complex asset owners and allocators. The company also expects to add numerous new features and capabilities to the platform.



CMA launched Comerica Small Business Convenient Capital, its first fully digital end-to-end lending platform, in collaboration with Amount, a leading digitally-enabled lender and credit solutions provider. The platform has been developed to provide convenient capital to small business customers having loan needs up to $100,000.



The new platform has been developed to simplify and accelerate access to capital by providing faster approvals. In fact, it will provide funding within 72 hours of approval. Also, CMA stated that in most cases, decisions regarding approval will be taken instantly or within 24 hours.



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

