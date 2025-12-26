Is Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is one of 862 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBKR's full-year earnings has moved 5.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, IBKR has moved about 49.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 18.3%. This means that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Customers Bancorp (CUBI) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 57.1%.

For Customers Bancorp, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 40.5% so far this year, so IBKR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Customers Bancorp falls under the Banks - Southeast industry. Currently, this industry has 56 stocks and is ranked #33. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.2%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. and Customers Bancorp as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

