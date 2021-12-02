Interactive Brokers (IBKR) November DARTs Up on Volatile Markets

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR has released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for November 2021. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a surge in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) both on a year-over-year and a sequential basis. This was mainly driven by volatile markets.



Total client DARTs were 2,793,000, which grew 22% from November 2020 and 21% from October 2021. On an annualized basis, IBKR recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer account of 387. The metric declined 23% year over year but grew 16% sequentially.



Interactive Brokers’ total customer accounts soared 58% from the prior-year month and 3% from October 2021 to 1.64 million. Also, net new accounts were 54,600, jumping 86% from November 2020 and 18% from the prior month.



Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 83.8 million in November, up 59% from the year-ago month and 12% from the prior month. Futures contracts increased 18% on a year-over-year basis and 8% from the last month to 14 million.



At the end of November 2021, client equity was $373.6 billion, up 39% year over year but down 2% sequentially. Interactive Brokers recorded client credit balances of $87.3 billion, up 16% from November 2020 and stable on a sequential basis. The company’s customer margin loan balance of $54.4 billion increased 65% year over year and 1% from the previous month.



Over the past six months, shares of Interactive Brokers have gained 8.3% against the industry’s 5.2% decline.



Interactive Brokers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some of other brokerage firms that come out with monthly data are Charles Schwab SCHW, Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA.



Tradeweb, LPL Financial and Charles Schwab are set to report monthly performance metrics in the coming days. At present, SCHW has a Zacks Rank of 2, while TW and LPLA carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

