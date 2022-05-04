Interactive Brokers (IBKR) April DARTs Fall From the Prior Month

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR has released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for April 2022. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a decline in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential basis.



Total client DARTs for the month were 2,204,000, down 10% from the March 2022 level but up 1% year over year. On an annualized basis, IBKR recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer account of 269. The metric declined 12% sequentially and 27% from the prior-year period.



Interactive Brokers’ total customer accounts rose 2% from the prior month’s level and 36% from April 2021 to 1.85 million. Net new accounts were 40,100, down 9% from March 2022 but up 17% from the prior-year month.



Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 67.9 million in April, declining 20% from the prior month’s figure but rising 12% from the prior-year month. Futures contracts decreased 20% on a sequential basis but were up 35% year over year to 14.7 million.



At the end of April 2022, client equity was $324.5 billion, down 9% sequentially and 6% year over year. Interactive Brokers recorded client credit balances of $91.2 billion, falling 1% from March 2022 but rising 11% from April 2021. IBKR’s customer margin loan balance of $46.8 billion decreased 3% from the previous month but grew 4% year over year.



Over the past six months, shares of Interactive Brokers have lost 20.4% compared with the industry’s 21.1% fall.



Some other brokerage firms like Charles Schwab SCHW and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA will come out with monthly performance metrics later this month.



At present, both Schwab and LPL Financial also carry a Zacks Rank #3.

