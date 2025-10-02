Interactive Brokers Group Takes Over #40 Spot From Alphabet

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) has taken over the #40 spot from Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A versus Alphabet Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (IBKR plotted in blue; GOOGL plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of IBKR vs. GOOGL:

IBKR is currently trading up about 2.3%, while GOOGL is down about 0.6% midday Thursday.

