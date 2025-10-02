Markets
IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Takes Over #40 Spot From Alphabet

October 02, 2025 — 12:56 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) has taken over the #40 spot from Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A versus Alphabet Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (IBKR plotted in blue; GOOGL plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of IBKR vs. GOOGL:

IBKR,GOOGL Relative Performance Chart

IBKR is currently trading up about 2.3%, while GOOGL is down about 0.6% midday Thursday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
