Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) standing at $138.27, reflecting a -0.78% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 8.12% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 0.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 15, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.71, signifying a 10.32% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.25 billion, indicating a 9.13% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.81 per share and revenue of $4.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.43% and +14.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.67, so one might conclude that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, IBKR's PEG ratio is currently 1.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

