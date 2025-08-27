Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) closed the most recent trading day at $61.84, moving -2.31% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.24% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 11.36% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion, up 2.27% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.96 per share and a revenue of $5.68 billion, representing changes of +11.36% and +8.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.29% upward. Right now, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.34. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.9.

It's also important to note that IBKR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.58. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.59.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, positioning it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

