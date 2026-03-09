Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.92, changing hands as low as $63.48 per share. Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBKR's low point in its 52 week range is $32.82 per share, with $79.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.77. The IBKR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

