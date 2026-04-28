Interactive Brokers Group (BIT:1IBKR) Price Target Increased by 12.43% to 75.40

The average one-year price target for Interactive Brokers Group (BIT:1IBKR) has been revised to €75.40 / share. This is an increase of 12.43% from the prior estimate of €67.06 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €66.09 to a high of €86.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.68% from the latest reported closing price of €65.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 992 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interactive Brokers Group. This is an decrease of 384 owner(s) or 27.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1IBKR is 0.40%, an increase of 19.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.50% to 384,984K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cantillon Capital Management holds 12,760K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,664K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IBKR by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 11,207K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,175K shares , representing a decrease of 8.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IBKR by 5.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,203K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,344K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IBKR by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 9,274K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,544K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IBKR by 11.52% over the last quarter.

Greenwich Wealth Management holds 9,185K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,367K shares , representing a decrease of 12.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IBKR by 25.76% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.