Interactive Brokers Expands Prediction Markets Push: What Does it Mean?

Last week, Interactive Brokers Group IBKR announced the launch of a unified interface that allows eligible clients to trade prediction-market contracts across Kalshi, CME Group and ForecastEx from a single platform. The new offering gives investors access to contracts tied to real-world events, including election outcomes, climate events and economic indicators.



Instead of opening and funding separate accounts at each exchange, Interactive Brokers clients can search, compare and trade contracts through one integrated screen. The platform also aggregates similar contracts across venues and uses an intelligent order interface to help route trades to the venue offering the best available net price, including fees.

IBKR’s Plan: One Platform, Multiple Markets

The initiative builds on Interactive Brokers’ broader strategy of offering a wide range of asset classes within one trading environment. Prediction-market positions can be managed alongside stocks, options, futures, forex, crypto, bonds and other holdings, with consolidated reporting and real-time position tracking.



The product is designed to give investors a structured way to express views on uncertain events and hedge event-driven risks. IBKR also plans to expand access to additional exchanges over time.

How IBKR Competes With Retail Brokerage Rivals

The move could strengthen Interactive Brokers’ competitive position against Robinhood Markets HOOD and Charles Schwab SCHW. Both HOOD and SCHW have been working to deepen engagement with retail investors and expand beyond traditional brokerage services.



Schwab is diversifying by expanding beyond traditional brokerage into wealth management, advisory services, banking, lending, retirement solutions and asset management. Its focus on fee-based advisory assets, net interest income and broader client financial services helps reduce dependence on trading commissions. Schwab’s diversified model supports steadier revenues, deeper client relationships and improved resilience across market cycles.



Robinhood is diversifying beyond stock trading through crypto, prediction markets, futures, retirement accounts, managed portfolios, banking, credit cards and AI-driven tools. The strategy aims to reduce dependence on transaction-based revenues, deepen customer engagement and position Robinhood as a broader financial-services “super app.”

Our Take on Interactive Brokers’ Initiative

By adding prediction markets to its multi-asset platform, Interactive Brokers is targeting a fast-growing area of investor interest while reinforcing its appeal to active and sophisticated traders. The initiative may also help diversify revenues by increasing trading activity across newer product categories.



Shares of IBKR have jumped 34.7% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 3%.



At present, Interactive Brokers carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.