Interactive Brokers' 2025 Recap: A Year of Scale, Discipline, and Momentum

Key Points

Scale translates directly into profit.

Adding over 1 million accounts and significantly expanding client equity reinforced operating leverage.

Execution quality reinforced long-term trust.

10 stocks we like better than Interactive Brokers Group ›

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) didn't reinvent itself in 2025. It didn't launch a flashy new product or make a headline-grabbing acquisition.

Instead, it did something far more critical for long-term investors: It scaled.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The company spent the year extending the exact blueprint it has followed for decades -- automate relentlessly, control costs, expand globally, and let the system compound. The result was a year defined not by drama, but by momentum.

Here's what stood out.

Earnings strength fueled by scale

2025 reinforced just how powerful Interactive Brokers' operating model can be when market conditions cooperate.

Revenue rose meaningfully year over year, supported by two primary drivers: higher trading activity and strong net interest income. Commission revenue benefited from elevated volumes across equities, options, and futures, while interest income remained a major contributor, driven by sizable client cash balances and margin loans.

To put it in numbers, full-year revenue grew by 20% to $6.2 billion, while net income surged by 28% to $4.4 billion.

But what matters most isn't just growth -- it's efficiency.

Interactive Brokers maintained exceptionally high margins, reflecting the strength of its automated infrastructure. As client activity increased, expenses did not rise proportionally. That's the advantage of a system designed to scale through code rather than headcount.

In other words, 2025 wasn't just about higher revenue. It was about revenue converting cleanly into profit.

For investors, that distinction is critical. It signals that Interactive Brokers' model isn't dependent on constant reinvention. It compounds through repetition.

Account growth and client assets hit new highs

If 2025 proved anything, it's that demand forglobal marketaccess continues to grow.

Interactive Brokers added more than 1 million new accounts during the year, pushing total client accounts well above 4 million. That level of growth is remarkable for a platform that doesn't rely heavily on marketing gimmicks or promotional incentives.

Client equity -- the total value of assets held on the platform -- also expanded significantly, approaching $780 billion. Higher balances matter because they deepen client engagement and expand the company's interest income base.

Daily average revenue trades (DARTs) increased sharply as well, indicating that users weren't just signing up -- they were active.

This combination of rising accounts, growing client equity, and sustained trading activity reinforces a key point: Interactive Brokers is attracting serious capital, not just curiosity. And the platform's automated design means each incremental account improves operating leverage rather than straining resources.

Execution quality and client outcomes

One of the more understated highlights of 2025 was client performance.

Interactive Brokers reported that, on average, both individual and hedge fund clients outperformed the S&P 500 during the year. While results naturally vary, the broader implication is essential: Execution quality and cost structure matter.

Lower transaction costs, global access, and efficient margin pricing can meaningfully affect long-term investment outcomes. Interactive Brokers' emphasis on best execution and transparency appears to translate into real-world benefits for its users.

This reinforces the company's reputation among professional and sophisticated investors -- a segment that tends to be stickier and more capital-intensive than purely casual traders.

Trust compounds quietly. In 2025, that trust appeared to strengthen.

The bigger picture

Taken together, 2025 wasn't about a single breakthrough moment. It was about validation:

The platform continued to scale.

Profit margins remained strong.

Client growth accelerated.

Operational discipline remained intact.

Interactive Brokers didn't chase trends, nor did it pivot into anything "new." It simply executed.

That consistency matters because markets are cyclical. Interest rates will rise and fall. Trading volumes will expand and contract. Regulatory environments will shift. But a business designed around efficiency and automation tends to endure those cycles better than most.

What does it mean for investors?

The most important takeaway from 2025 isn't that Interactive Brokers had a good year.

It's that the company's core model continues to work at scale.

Higher activity translated into higher earnings without proportional cost increases. New accounts strengthened the platform rather than diluting it. Client trust deepened rather than eroded.

For long-term investors, that's what you want to see: a business that grows stronger through repetition.

Interactive Brokers may never be the loudest fintech story on Wall Street. But in 2025, it once again proved that disciplined execution can be just as robust as innovation.

All eyes are on the company's ability to sustain that performance in 2026.

Should you buy stock in Interactive Brokers Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Interactive Brokers Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Interactive Brokers Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $456,188!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,413!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 916% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 28, 2026.

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $43.75 calls on Interactive Brokers Group and short January 2027 $46.25 calls on Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.