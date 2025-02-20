Inter Parfums' Q4 Earnings on Deck: Key Factors You Should Understand

Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR is likely to register bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 25. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved down a penny in the past 30 days to 80 cents per share, the projection indicates an increase from 32 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at $5.14 per share, suggesting an 8.2% increase from the previous year’s reported figure. IPAR has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 3.8%, on average.



Things to Know About IPAR’s Upcoming Results

Inter Parfums is experiencing growth driven by increasing demand for its products and a robust brand portfolio. A strategic focus on innovation and product launches has been helping the company stay firm amid a dynamic, competitive and growing marketplace. An expanding e-commerce presence has been yielding. The continuation of these trends bodes well for the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. Management expects earnings per share (EPS) of $5.15 for full-year 2024.



Despite the global fragrance market's continued vibrancy and robust demand, the company’s sell-in has been slower than its sell-out, with retailers adopting a leaner inventory approach. While this is partly due to industry-wide destocking, the lag in sell-in could indicate weakening demand momentum. The persistence of this trend poses a risk to the company’s fourth-quarter results.

A Look at IPAR’s Sales Numbers

Inter Parfums recently came out with its sales results for the fourth quarter and 2024, highlighting strong performance driven by the strength of its brands. For the fourth quarter of 2024, Interparfums achieved a 10% increase in net sales, reaching $362 million. On a full-year basis, too, net sales rose 10% to $1.452 billion.



The company saw solid growth, driven by strong demand for its key brands. GUESS, its top-performing U.S.-based brand, delivered impressive results. IPAR's top six brands, which account for about 70% of net sales, experienced a 5% increase in the fourth quarter and a 4% rise for the full year. The newer additions, Lacoste and Roberto Cavalli made significant contributions to sales, accounting for 8% of quarterly sales improvement and 9% of full-year growth.



Europe-based net sales were $214 million in the fourth quarter, a 6% increase from the prior period, and reached $953 million for the full year, up 10% from 2023. This growth was driven by the strong performance of Jimmy Choo, the addition of Lacoste and effective execution across smaller brands. Interparfums saw a notable 11% increase in sales for Jimmy Choo during the fourth quarter and 7% for the full year. The company’s newest European brand, Lacoste, surpassed expectations, achieving $85 million in sales during its first year.



In the fourth quarter of 2024, Interparfums’ U.S.-based net sales reached $149 million, indicating a robust 16% year-over-year increase. For the full year, U.S.-based net sales rose 12% to $511 million from the prior year. This growth was fueled by strong performances from GUESS, Donna Karan/DKNY and the addition of Roberto Cavalli.

Earnings Whispers for IPAR Stock

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Inter Parfums this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Inter Parfums carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of -2.64%.

Some Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



General Mills GIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.77% and a Zacks Rank #3. GIS is anticipated to register a decline in its top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2025 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Mills’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.1 billion, indicating a decline of 0.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Mills’ bottom line has been stable in the past seven days at $1.03 per share. The consensus estimate for GIS suggests a decline of 12% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. GIS has delivered an earnings beat of 7.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Freshpet, Inc. FRPT currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.67% and a Zacks Rank #2. FRPT is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Feb. 20.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FRPT’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 44 cents per share and $263.5 million, respectively. Shares of FRPT have gained 46.3% in the past year.



Grocery Outlet Holding GO currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.32% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a decrease in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share is pegged at 17 cents, down 5.6% from the year-ago period.



Grocery Outlet's top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.09 billion, which suggests an increase of 9.7% from the prior-year quarter. GO has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.

