Inter Parfums (IPAR) Benefits From Solid Demand Amid Cost Woes

Favorable trends in the fragrance market and robust product demand have been working well for Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR amid an elevated cost scenario. The company's success is attributed to the ongoing popularity of its established scents under brands like Jimmy Choo, Montblanc and Coach, together with constant product launches.



Let’s delve deeper.

Factors Working Well

Inter Parfums has been witnessing increased market share stemming from new product launches and brand extensions. In the first quarter of 2024, the company introduced five new premium unisex fragrances called Les Sommets Moncler for the Moncler brand. It also launched a four-scent luxury Cashmere Collection for Donna Karan (or DKNY).



Regarding the recent license acquisitions of Roberto Cavalli and Lacoste, the company has started deriving benefits from these acquisitions in 2024. The shipments of Roberto Cavalli fragrance products commenced in February 2024, preceded by Lacoste in January 2024. Apart from these, there are plans for a new fragrance by GUESS in the second quarter and another flanker in the first quarter.





Throughout the year, extensions for Jimmy Choo, I Want Choo, Montblanc, Legend, Coach Dreams and Roberto Cavalli's Signature are scheduled to launch. Additionally, brand extensions are being developed for Ferragamo, MCM, Abercrombie, Hollister and Oscar de la Renta.



The company's fourth-quarter 2023 sales increased 6% to $329 million, backed by the solid demand for IPAR’s brands, robust holiday season sell-through and a lively fragrance market. The company’s three biggest brands, Jimmy Choo, Montblanc and Coach, generated sales of more than $200 million each in 2023.



In the fourth quarter, European-based product sales reached a total of $200 million, underscoring the sustained demand and market strength. This robust performance solidifies Inter Parfums' position in the European market, showcasing its ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities. Inter Parfums' U.S.-based operations witnessed remarkable 13% sales growth in the fourth quarter, reaching $128 million. The upside was primarily driven by Donna Karan/DKNY, GUESS and Ferragamo brands.

Hurdles on Way

Inter Parfums has been grappling with higher SG&A expenses for a while. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Inter Parfums’ SG&A expenses were $193.8 million, up from the $169.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s operating income came in at $19 million, down 19% from the $23 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Inter Parfums has been undertaking heightened investments in advertising and promotion to support its brand. In 2024, the company remains dedicated to crafting compelling omnichannel advertising and promotional initiatives aimed at re-engaging loyal brand followers and captivating influential fragrance enthusiasts with its latest additions to the fragrance portfolio. Although such investments are likely to contribute to growth, they might put pressure on profits in the near term.



Apart from this, management’s guidance for 2024 includes expectations of uncertainty associated with the political environment in the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have dropped 0.4% in the past six months against the industry’s growth of 1%.

Wrapping Up

Continuous innovation in developing and marketing its range of fragrances, combined with the strength of the fragrance market, positions Inter Parfums for an exciting and dynamic year ahead. For the full-year 2024, the company anticipates net sales of $1.45 billion and earnings of $5.15 per share. This guidance suggests 10% growth in net sales and an 8% improvement in the bottom line from the 2023 levels.

