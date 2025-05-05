INTER PARFUMS Earnings Results: $IPAR Reports Quarterly Earnings

INTER PARFUMS ($IPAR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.32 per share, beating estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $338,820,000, missing estimates of $340,840,140 by $-2,020,140.

INTER PARFUMS Insider Trading Activity

INTER PARFUMS insiders have traded $IPAR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIPPE BENACIN (President Interparfums SA) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,934,602

PELAYO FREDERIC GARCIA (Exec. VP & COO Interparfums SA) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $532,140 .

. GILBERT HARRISON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 300 shares for an estimated $39,045.

INTER PARFUMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of INTER PARFUMS stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INTER PARFUMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IPAR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

