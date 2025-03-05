Intel's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Intel. Our analysis of options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $646,371, and 4 were calls, valued at $336,899.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $18.0 to $60.0 for Intel during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale activity within a strike price range from $18.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $13.7 $13.6 $13.65 $33.00 $294.8K 9.7K 216 INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.34 $2.19 $2.3 $18.00 $230.0K 53.1K 3.1K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.18 $2.17 $2.18 $21.00 $156.5K 5.5K 1.6K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.32 $2.0 $2.0 $25.00 $76.4K 5.7K 0 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.2 $1.12 $1.12 $21.00 $56.0K 24.6K 521

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intel, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Intel's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 71,287,982, with INTC's price up by 0.14%, positioned at $21.36. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 50 days. What The Experts Say On Intel

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $29.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $29.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

